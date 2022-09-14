Examining the queen's role in British society and popular culture

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be held Monday, Sept. 19, at Westminster Abbey. The queen, who died Sept. 8, was Britain’s longest serving monarch. During her reign, she saw 15 prime ministers and met with 13 U.S. presidents.

On Cincinnati Edition, we look at the queen’s role in British society and America’s infatuation with the monarchy.

Guests:



Matt Donahue, Ph.d., teaching professor, Department of Popular Culture, Bowling Green State University



Neal Jesse, Ph.d., professor, Political Science Department, Bowling Green State University

