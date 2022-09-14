© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Examining the queen's role in British society and popular culture

Published September 14, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the set of the long running television series Coronation Street, in Manchester, England, Thursday July 8, 2021.

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be held Monday, Sept. 19, at Westminster Abbey. The queen, who died Sept. 8, was Britain’s longest serving monarch. During her reign, she saw 15 prime ministers and met with 13 U.S. presidents.

On Cincinnati Edition, we look at the queen’s role in British society and America’s infatuation with the monarchy.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

