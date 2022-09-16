1 point separates Ryan from Vance in U.S. Senate race polling, plus more top stories
Ohio may be showing signs of becoming a swing state again for Democrats when it comes to the U.S. Senate race. A new poll has U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance in a virtual dead heat, with the slimmest lead for Ryan.
On Cincinnati Edition we take a look at Ryan and Vance’s strategy on the campaign trail, plus more top stories.
Guests:
- Haley BeMiller, political reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau
- Bill Rinehart, reporter and All Things Considered host, WVXU
- Sydney Franklin, real estate enterprise reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU
Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.
