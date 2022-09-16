1 point separates Ryan from Vance in U.S. Senate race polling, plus more top stories

Ohio may be showing signs of becoming a swing state again for Democrats when it comes to the U.S. Senate race. A new poll has U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance in a virtual dead heat, with the slimmest lead for Ryan.

On Cincinnati Edition we take a look at Ryan and Vance’s strategy on the campaign trail, plus more top stories.

Guests:



Haley BeMiller, political reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau



Bill Rinehart, reporter and All Things Considered host, WVXU



host, WVXU Sydney Franklin, real estate enterprise reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer



Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

