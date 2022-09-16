© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

1 point separates Ryan from Vance in U.S. Senate race polling, plus more top stories

Published September 16, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
friday news review
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

Ohio may be showing signs of becoming a swing state again for Democrats when it comes to the U.S. Senate race. A new poll has U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance in a virtual dead heat, with the slimmest lead for Ryan.

On Cincinnati Edition we take a look at Ryan and Vance’s strategy on the campaign trail, plus more top stories.

Guests:

  • Haley BeMiller, political reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau
  • Bill Rinehart, reporter and All Things Considered host, WVXU
  • Sydney Franklin, real estate enterprise reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
  • Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

