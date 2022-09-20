As roadways become more treacherous for pedestrians, neighbors and city leaders seek solutions

The number of pedestrian crashes in Cincinnati this year is approaching 200. In one tragic case, a 25-year-old man died after a hit-and-run on Linwood Avenue. Neighbors there say the road is treacherous for walkers. In another case, a man was hit and killed in a crosswalk Downtown. Recent data shows that Downtown has one of the highest rates of pedestrian crashes in Cincinnati.

On Cincinnati Edition we’ll look at the neighborhoods most impacted and efforts to make our roads safer for pedestrians.

Guests:



Mark Jeffreys, councilmember, Cincinnati City Council



Bob Willis, treasurer, WestCURC



Jim Howe, organizer, Committee For Linwood Ave Pedestrian Safety



Brandy Del Favero, development director, Cincinnati Center City Development Corp.

