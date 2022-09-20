© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

As roadways become more treacherous for pedestrians, neighbors and city leaders seek solutions

Published September 20, 2022 at 4:01 AM EDT
location of linwood hit and run
Jessica Hart
/
WCPO
One person is dead and 2 others were injured following a hit-and-run in Mt. Lookout in late August.

The number of pedestrian crashes in Cincinnati this year is approaching 200. In one tragic case, a 25-year-old man died after a hit-and-run on Linwood Avenue. Neighbors there say the road is treacherous for walkers. In another case, a man was hit and killed in a crosswalk Downtown. Recent data shows that Downtown has one of the highest rates of pedestrian crashes in Cincinnati.

On Cincinnati Edition we’ll look at the neighborhoods most impacted and efforts to make our roads safer for pedestrians.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editionpedestrian safety
Stay Connected