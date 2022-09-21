The Beechmont Connector opens today, and more trail news that will leave bike enthusiasts spinning

Greater Cincinnati's biking landscape is poised to change dramatically over the coming months.

The Beechmont Connector — tying Cincinnati to a network of statewide trails — opens today. There are plans to build bike lanes on the rest of Central Parkway, Linn Street and elsewhere. And preparations are underway to continue Wasson Way's progress into Uptown.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about all of those projects and more is Tristate Trails Director Wade Johnston.

Then — are you thinking about getting back on the bike now that the weather is cooling down a bit? Got an old stead in the garage that needs repair? Or are you a seasoned rider with a vexing technical question about your ride?

Also joining the show to take your questions — and give some critical bicycle safety tips to keep you safe out on the road — are Queen City Bike Board Member Kathy Cunningham; Village Green Board Chair Nate Kemphues; and MoBo Volunteer Mechanic Fraser Cunningham.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

