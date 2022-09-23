© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

DeWine and Vance turn down the Ohio Debate Commission, plus more top stories

Published September 23, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT
friday news review
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

It’s now official, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance won’t appear on stage to debate their opponents this fall, at least not for the Ohio Debate Commission. Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Rep. Tim Ryan already agreed to participate in the debates.

The Ohio Republican Party issued a written statement:

"If the Ohio Debate Commission cannot find terms that are agreeable to all candidates, then they have failed in their stated mission."

On Cincinnati Edition we look at the response from the campaigns about this decision, plus more top stories.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

