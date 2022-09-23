DeWine and Vance turn down the Ohio Debate Commission, plus more top stories

It’s now official, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance won’t appear on stage to debate their opponents this fall, at least not for the Ohio Debate Commission. Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Rep. Tim Ryan already agreed to participate in the debates.

The Ohio Republican Party issued a written statement:

"If the Ohio Debate Commission cannot find terms that are agreeable to all candidates, then they have failed in their stated mission."

On Cincinnati Edition we look at the response from the campaigns about this decision, plus more top stories.

