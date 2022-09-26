Can the transition to a greener economy happen in a way that benefits everyone?

From record-breaking floods to recurring wildfires to ongoing droughts — the effects of climate change are being felt more and more across the country.

That’s led to recent climate-conscious federal legislation and greener business practices among some companies.

But many advocates argue change must happen faster to reduce pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

And they want to see a “just transition," meaning the shift happens in a way that includes minority communities, low-income workers and other groups that have been left out of economic growth in the past.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the idea of a “just transition” — what it means, who it would benefit and the political implications of a greener economy.

Guests:



Kevin Cassidy, director of the International Labor Organization of the U.S. and representative to the Bretton Woods and Multilateral Organizations

Elizabeth Rojas, director of the Cincinnati 2030 District

Matt Kolbinsky, president of Pro Lighting & Solar and a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 212

Michele Mansfield, board chair of the World Affairs Council of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky

The World Affairs Council of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky will host Cassidy to discuss the green economy and its impact on manufacturing and the workforce. He’ll be giving a public lecture entitled, “A Just Transition to a Green Economy: The Impact on Businesses, Workers & Government,” from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Cincinnati Marriott at RiverCenter in Covington, Ky.

More information about the public lecture is available online.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

