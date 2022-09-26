Ohio's bats are facing big challenges. Researchers talk about how they're trying to help

Bats are a vital part of many ecosystems in Ohio. But they’re threatened by multiple challenges — including an infection called white nose disease.

Experts have been tracking bat populations in one part of the state — and they're especially focused on a thumb-sized brown bat that is considered an endangered species.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about local bats, their contributions to our environment and what we can do to help them are ecologist and University of Cincinnati Information Technology professor Joe Johnson; and SWCA Environmental Consultants Lead Project Manager Drew Carson.

