Cincinnati Edition

How to get more people to join the EV revolution

Published September 28, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
The Inflation Reduction Act includes a key provision to spur growth in the electric vehicle market. But will it help get us to Biden's goal of 50% of new car sales to be electric by 2030?

On Cincinnati Edition, we take a closer look at driving electric and what some of the barriers are to getting more people on board.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

