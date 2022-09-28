How to get more people to join the EV revolution

The Inflation Reduction Act includes a key provision to spur growth in the electric vehicle market. But will it help get us to Biden's goal of 50% of new car sales to be electric by 2030?

On Cincinnati Edition, we take a closer look at driving electric and what some of the barriers are to getting more people on board.

Guests:



Aarian Marshall, staff writer, Wired Magazine



Daniel Monroe, president, EvolveKY



Rich Granger, managing director of workforce and economic development, DriveOhio



