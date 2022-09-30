Ohio woman facing sedition for Jan 6 attack, plus more top stories

Five members of the Oath Keepers militia went on trial this week for their role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol last year. Among them is Jessica Watkins, an Ohio woman who faces seditious conspiracy among other charges.

Watkins is among 49 defendants from Ohio who were arrested for participating in the attack. On Cincinnati Edition, we take a closer look at who Jessica Watkins is and cover more top stories this week.

Guests:



Jessie Balmert, Ohio Bureau reporter, USA Today Network

Anna Staver, Ohio Bureau reporter, USA Today Network

Craig Cheatham, I-Team chief investigative reporter, WCPO 9

Ann Thompson, reporter and mid-day host, WVXU

