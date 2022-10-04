© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

BLINK is back! Here are some of this year's new features — with an emphasis on inclusion

Published October 4, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
A previous BLINK display on the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.
Provided
/
A previous BLINK display on the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

It’s been called the country’s largest light, art and projection-mapping experience.

Now, after a pandemic-induced hiatus, BLINK is back for the first time since 2019.

The festival will be held Oct. 13-16 with venues stretching from north of downtown Cincinnati all the way through downtown Covington.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss this year’s BLINK and what’s new and different about the upcoming event.

Guests:

  • BLINK Executive Director Justin Brookhart
  • Viann Barnett, managing director of recovery service with Her Cincinnati and vice president of the board of A Picture’s Worth
  • Lightborne Communications Creative Director Chris Gliebe.
  • Lightborne Communications Creative Director Ryan McAllister

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionBlinkartCincinnatiCovington
Stay Connected