BLINK is back! Here are some of this year's new features — with an emphasis on inclusion

It’s been called the country’s largest light, art and projection-mapping experience.

Now, after a pandemic-induced hiatus, BLINK is back for the first time since 2019.

The festival will be held Oct. 13-16 with venues stretching from north of downtown Cincinnati all the way through downtown Covington.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss this year’s BLINK and what’s new and different about the upcoming event.

Guests:



BLINK Executive Director Justin Brookhart

Viann Barnett, managing director of recovery service with Her Cincinnati and vice president of the board of A Picture’s Worth

Lightborne Communications Creative Director Chris Gliebe.

Lightborne Communications Creative Director Ryan McAllister

