Early voting, election security and election deniers: Our experts take your voting questions

Early in-person voting starts Oct. 12 in Ohio, and the voter registration deadline in Kentucky is coming up even sooner.

But after all the consternation after the 2020 presidential vote, are you concerned about election security?

Or do you wonder about the impact election deniers could have on this year’s midterm elections?

Cincinnati Edition will host a panel of experts from Ohio and Kentucky to address those concerns and answer questions about all things voting.

Guests:



