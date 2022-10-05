© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

Early voting, election security and election deniers: Our experts take your voting questions

Published October 5, 2022 at 4:01 AM EDT
Vote buttons
Ambriehl Crutchfield
/
WVXU
Vote buttons

Early in-person voting starts Oct. 12 in Ohio, and the voter registration deadline in Kentucky is coming up even sooner.

But after all the consternation after the 2020 presidential vote, are you concerned about election security?

Or do you wonder about the impact election deniers could have on this year’s midterm elections?

Cincinnati Edition will host a panel of experts from Ohio and Kentucky to address those concerns and answer questions about all things voting.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition2022 electionmid-term electionearly votingvotingElection Security
Stay Connected