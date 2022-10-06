Cincinnati awards millions of dollars for housing every year. How does the process work?

By now, you've seen the news coverage and the social media posts proclaiming a housing crisis both nationally and here in Cincinnati.

You've probably also seen the studies showing Cincinnati has a big shortage of housing affordable to people with low and moderate incomes.

The city of Cincinnati has a program that aims to fill a small part of that gap. It's called the Notice of Funding Availability, or NOFA, process. The city fields applications from developers who are looking to build new housing, with an emphasis on projects that provide affordable housing.

But how well does that program work? What kinds of programs receive funding? And how has NOFA changed under the administration of Mayor Aftab Pureval?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss those issues and more are WVXU Local Government Reporter Becca Costello; Over-the-Rhine Community Housing Senior Housing Developer Ben Eilerman; urbansites Affordable Housing Vice President Tim Westrich; and 8k Development Company Partner Michael Chewning.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

