Ohio's minimum wage hike, plus more top stories

Ohio’s minimum wage is jumping to $10.10 in January of 2023. The 80-cent increase is the largest since voters approved a formula that adjusts the hourly wage based on inflation.

Minimum wage has been a key issue for former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley on the campaign trail for Ohio governor. On Cincinnati Edition we take a look at what she is saying about the rate, what her opponent Gov. Mike DeWine is saying, plus more news in Ohio and Kentucky politics.

Guests:



Andy Chow, news editor, Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau



Michael Monks, chief content officer, LINK NKY



Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU



Nick Swartsell, assistant producer and reporter, WVXU

