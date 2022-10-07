© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Ohio's minimum wage hike, plus more top stories

Published October 7, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
WVXU

Ohio’s minimum wage is jumping to $10.10 in January of 2023. The 80-cent increase is the largest since voters approved a formula that adjusts the hourly wage based on inflation.

Minimum wage has been a key issue for former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley on the campaign trail for Ohio governor. On Cincinnati Edition we take a look at what she is saying about the rate, what her opponent Gov. Mike DeWine is saying, plus more news in Ohio and Kentucky politics.

Guests:

