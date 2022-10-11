The economy, abortion and other key issues in the Ohio governor's race

In the race to lead Ohio, incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine outpaces his challenger, former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, in the polls. Most independent polls show DeWine with a double-digit lead, and he will be hard to catch.

But Whaley is tapping into concern among voters on some key issues, including the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Despite repeated communications with the DeWine campaign, the governor has not agreed to an interview with Cincinnati Edition. But we did sit down with Whaley to discuss the race and the message she wants to get out to voters.

Our interview with Whaley is followed by analysis with a political panel.

Guests:



Nan Whaley, Democratic candidate for Ohio Governor

Jessie Balmert, Ohio Bureau reporter, USA Today Network

Jeremy Pelzer, politics reporter, Cleveland.com



Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: