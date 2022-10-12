Steve Chabot and Greg Landsman battle it out in a newly drawn Ohio district

The boundaries have changed for Ohio’s 1st Congressional District, making the seat more competitive than it has been in years. Congressman Steve Chabot has served the district for 26 years and now he faces a challenge from Cincinnati City Councilmember Greg Landsman.

On Cincinnati Edition we talk with Landsman about his campaign and his message to voters, then we get analysis from journalists watching the race.

Cincinnati Edition made repeated requests to the Chabot campaign for an interview but the Congressman did not agree to come on the program.

However, Chabot did agree to a televised debate with Landsman on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m., hosted by WCET and WVXU.

Guests:



Greg Landsman, Cincinnati city councilmember



Scott Wartman, regional politics reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer



Howard Wilkinson, senior political analyst, WVXU

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

