The mayor wants voters to eliminate the pocket veto

Published October 19, 2022 at 4:01 AM EDT
city hall
Nheyob
/
Wikimedia Commons

Cincinnati voters will have the opportunity to amend the city’s charter with Issue 11 and do away with the so-called pocket veto. That’s the name that’s been given to the mayor’s ability to kill legislation by not referring it to council.

On Cincinnati Edition we’ll talk about the ballot measure and what changes it would require. Plus we’ll get some perspective about how much of an issue it’s been in the past.

Guests:

  • Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU
  • Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Business Courier
  • Howard Wilkinson, senior political analyst, WVXU

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

