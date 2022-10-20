© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Early voting has begun in parts of the Tri-State, and Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8 — is fast approaching. Click here for everything you need know to vote in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.
Cincinnati Edition

It's time to overwinter your garden and prepare for the spring

Published October 20, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
The cold weather has arrived, but gardeners are still busy this season. Now is the time for overwintering your garden and preparing flower and vegetable beds for planting in the spring. It’s also a good time to plant trees and transplant woody perennials.

For advice on all of those gardening projects and to answer all of your questions we’re joined by our panel of experts on Cincinnati Edition.

Guests:

