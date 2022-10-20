It's time to overwinter your garden and prepare for the spring
The cold weather has arrived, but gardeners are still busy this season. Now is the time for overwintering your garden and preparing flower and vegetable beds for planting in the spring. It’s also a good time to plant trees and transplant woody perennials.
For advice on all of those gardening projects and to answer all of your questions we’re joined by our panel of experts on Cincinnati Edition.
Guests:
- Sarah Imbus, horticulture extension agent, Campbell County Extension Office
- Peter Huttinger, program director, Turner Farm Community Garden, co-overseer, Homeadow Song Farm
Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.
