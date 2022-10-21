© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Early voting has begun in parts of the Tri-State, and Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8 — is fast approaching. Click here for everything you need know to vote in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.
Cincinnati Edition

Cincinnati's Affordable Housing Trust Fund is getting a cash infusion, plus more top stories

Published October 21, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
WVXU

The fund established to help address Cincinnati’s affordable housing shortage is getting a $5 million infusion, but how affordable will that housing be? The money for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund is coming from Cincinnati’s carryover budget, but the exact destination for that money is in dispute at City Council.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the establishment of the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, how much money is in it, and why money was diverted from it, plus other top stories.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

