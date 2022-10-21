Cincinnati's Affordable Housing Trust Fund is getting a cash infusion, plus more top stories

The fund established to help address Cincinnati’s affordable housing shortage is getting a $5 million infusion, but how affordable will that housing be? The money for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund is coming from Cincinnati’s carryover budget, but the exact destination for that money is in dispute at City Council.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the establishment of the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, how much money is in it, and why money was diverted from it, plus other top stories.

Guests:



Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU



Dan Monk, I-Team reporter, WCPO 9



Dan Sewell, columnist, Cincinnati Enquirer



