'We can win our future,' Charles Booker says about Kentucky's U.S. Senate race

In the race for U.S. Senate in Kentucky, Charles Booker is bringing his “hood to the holler” campaign message to voters as he tries to break the long losing streak for Kentucky Democrats in that contest. But it won’t be easy to knock off the incumbent.

Senator Rand Paul has been ramping up his campaign ads, and he has more money in his war chest than Booker. But Booker may be looking to Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’ playbook, and how that state turned Senate seats Democratic. Will it work in Kentucky, where the number of registered Republican voters recently surpassed Democrats for the first time?

On Cincinnati Edition we analyze the race.

Guests:



Charles Booker, democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Kentucky



Michael Monks, chief content officer, LINK NKY



Ryan Salzman Ph.d., associate professor of political science, Northern Kentucky University

We reached out to Senator Paul’s campaign but despite repeated requests, he did not agree to come on the program.

Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

