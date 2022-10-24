© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Early voting has begun in parts of the Tri-State, and Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8 — is fast approaching. Click here for everything you need know to vote in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

'We can win our future,' Charles Booker says about Kentucky's U.S. Senate race

Published October 24, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
booker paul.png
Timothy D. Easley/AP
/
Democratic candidate Charles Booker and Republican incumbent Sen. Rand Paul.

In the race for U.S. Senate in Kentucky, Charles Booker is bringing his “hood to the holler” campaign message to voters as he tries to break the long losing streak for Kentucky Democrats in that contest. But it won’t be easy to knock off the incumbent.

Senator Rand Paul has been ramping up his campaign ads, and he has more money in his war chest than Booker. But Booker may be looking to Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’ playbook, and how that state turned Senate seats Democratic. Will it work in Kentucky, where the number of registered Republican voters recently surpassed Democrats for the first time?

On Cincinnati Edition we analyze the race.

Guests:

We reached out to Senator Paul’s campaign but despite repeated requests, he did not agree to come on the program.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags
Charles Booker Rand Paul 2022 midterm election Kentucky News
