Full analysis of the race for Kentucky's 4th Congressional District

Kentucky’s sprawling 4th Congressional District stretches from northern Kentucky and parts of northeastern Kentucky south to Oldham, Shelby and Spencer counties near Louisville. Republican Congressman Thomas Massie has represented the district since 2012 and has won re-election four times. Biotech executive Matt Lehman, who lives in Newport, is looking to change who represents the district. He is campaigning to become the first Democrat to represent the district since 2004.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the race and the issues with Matt Lehman then get full analysis from a panel who has been watching the race.

Guests:



Matthew Lehman, Democratic candidate for Kentucky’s 4 th Congressional District



Congressional District Michael Monks, chief content officer, LINK NKY



Ryan Salzman Ph.d., associate professor of political science, Northern Kentucky University

We reached out to Rep. Thomas Massie’s campaign but despite repeated requests the Congressman did not agree to be on the program.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

