Early voting has begun in parts of the Tri-State, and Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8 — is fast approaching. Click here for everything you need know to vote in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.
Cincinnati Edition

Countdown to the midterms with Ken Rudin

Published October 27, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
With less than two weeks to go until election day, the factors that seemed to be giving Democrats an edge this summer may no longer be in play. Inflation is dominating the conversation for many voters, and Republicans appear to be making gains as a result.

On Cincinnati Edition we’ll take a look at whether economic concerns are helping GOP candidates win over independent voters. Plus, we’ll discuss President Biden’s efforts to help his party with a focus on codifying Roe v. Wade. And we’ll discuss whether Democrats in swing districts are succeeding in their efforts to moderate as a way to win the middle.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

