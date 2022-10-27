Countdown to the midterms with Ken Rudin

With less than two weeks to go until election day, the factors that seemed to be giving Democrats an edge this summer may no longer be in play. Inflation is dominating the conversation for many voters, and Republicans appear to be making gains as a result.

On Cincinnati Edition we’ll take a look at whether economic concerns are helping GOP candidates win over independent voters. Plus, we’ll discuss President Biden’s efforts to help his party with a focus on codifying Roe v. Wade. And we’ll discuss whether Democrats in swing districts are succeeding in their efforts to moderate as a way to win the middle.

Guests:



Ken Rudin, political journalist, The Political Junkie Podcast



David Niven Ph.D., associate professor of political science, School of Public and International Affairs, University of Cincinnati



Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: