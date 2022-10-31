Some horrifying book recommendations and how to mourn the dead

The scariest night of the year has arrived and we’re delving into some truly terrifying book recommendations on Cincinnati Edition. Our experts share their most horrifying titles.

Then, how do we mourn our dead? From Victorian-era mourning jewelry to modern day digital remains, we explore historic and contemporary displays of grief.

Guests:



The University of Cincinnati and The Cincinnati Art Museum are financial supporters of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: