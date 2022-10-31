© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Early voting has begun in parts of the Tri-State, and Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8 — is fast approaching. Click here for everything you need know to vote in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

Some horrifying book recommendations and how to mourn the dead

Published October 31, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
candles-g4b34c267f_1920.jpg
Pixabay
/

The scariest night of the year has arrived and we’re delving into some truly terrifying book recommendations on Cincinnati Edition. Our experts share their most horrifying titles.

Then, how do we mourn our dead? From Victorian-era mourning jewelry to modern day digital remains, we explore historic and contemporary displays of grief.

Guests:

The University of Cincinnati and The Cincinnati Art Museum are financial supporters of Cincinnati Public Radio.
Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionHalloween
Stay Connected