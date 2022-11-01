More Americans are using the new 988 suicide hotline. We'll hear from local agencies answering the calls

It didn't take long for the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline that took effect in July to start helping more Americans than the 10-digit suicide prevention line it replaced.

Data released in September by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showed the lifeline saw a 45% increase in the overall volume of calls, texts and chats in August of this year compared to August 2021.

The Biden administration has invested $432 million since January 2021 to increase the capacity needed to provide crisis care 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the new three-digit number. That total included $105 million in grants to states and territories provided by the American Rescue Plan to help improve response rates, increase capacity and ensure callers are first routed to local, regional or state crisis call centers.

In Hamilton County, nonprofit organizations help field those calls, and representatives of several will talk with Cincinnati Edition about what it takes to get callers the help they need.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 988.