Cincinnati Edition

Home foreclosures are on the rise in Ohio. A new program aims to help

Published November 3, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT
Home foreclosure filings nationwide were up 153% in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year.

That’s according to Attom, a curator of land and property data.

In Ohio, foreclosures increased by more than 167% during the first six months of 2022, according to Attom, making the state’s foreclosure rate of one in every 475 homes the third highest in the nation.

But there is help available. A new Housing Stability Program in Greater Cincinnati aims to help homeowners avoid the financial and emotional toll of foreclosure.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk about the program and how it aims to help homeowners at risk of foreclosure hold onto their investment.

Guests:

