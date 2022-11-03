Home foreclosures are on the rise in Ohio. A new program aims to help

Home foreclosure filings nationwide were up 153% in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year.

That’s according to Attom, a curator of land and property data.

In Ohio, foreclosures increased by more than 167% during the first six months of 2022, according to Attom, making the state’s foreclosure rate of one in every 475 homes the third highest in the nation.

But there is help available. A new Housing Stability Program in Greater Cincinnati aims to help homeowners avoid the financial and emotional toll of foreclosure.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk about the program and how it aims to help homeowners at risk of foreclosure hold onto their investment.

Guests:



Home Ownership Center of Greater Cincinnati President and CEO Rick Williams

Ohio Housing Finance Agency Director of Public Affairs Penny Martin

Fifth Third Bank Senior Vice President and head of Mortgage Loan Servicing Glenn Meadows

Fifth Third Bank Executive Vice President and Head of Mortgage Jay Plum

