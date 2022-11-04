© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Early voting has begun in across the Tri-State, and Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8 — is fast approaching. Click here for everything you need know to vote in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.
Abortion rates in Ohio on the decline, plus more top stories

Published November 4, 2022
There are new numbers out showing the impacts of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Ohio saw a decrease in abortions by 65% from April to August.

Ohio instituted a six-week abortion ban immediately following the Dobbs decision in June. In September, a Hamilton Common Pleas judge placed a hold on Ohio’s six-week ban, which Attorney General Dave Yost is appealing. For now, abortion in Ohio is legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Abortion access has been a key topic of discussion in Ohio’s midterm elections. On Cincinnati Edition, we take a look at Ohio’s declining abortion numbers, plus other top stories.

Guests:

  • Jessie Balmert, Ohio Bureau reporter, USA Today Network 
  • Scott Wartman, regional politics reporter, The Cincinnati Enquirer
  • Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU
  • Nick Swartsell, general assignment reporter and Cincinnati Edition assistant producer, WVXU
  • Zack Carreon, reporter, WVXU

