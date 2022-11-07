© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Early voting has begun in across the Tri-State, and Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8 — is fast approaching. Click here for everything you need know to vote in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.
Cincinnati Edition

Our look at the down ballot races in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana

Published November 7, 2022 at 4:00 AM EST
Election Day is tomorrow, and the battle for who will control the House and the Senate is fierce. But there are also many down ballot races with high stakes in the Tri-State.

In Ohio, the races for Secretary of State, Attorney General, Auditor and Treasurer all have Republican incumbents facing a Democratic challenger. In the Secretary of State race, there's also a candidate with no party affiliation who denies the results of the 2020 election.

In Indiana, the Democratic and Libertarian candidates for Secretary of State both say restoring confidence in elections is one of their top priorities. But their approaches to addressing the issue are different.

In Kentucky, a race for state Supreme Court has become controversial as election day nears.

Our election coverage continues on Cincinnati Edition with a breakdown of the races.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

