'Go Back to Where You Came From' author Wajahat Ali's vision for America

With the divisive nature of the 2022 midterm elections and political violence on the rise, it is clear the United States has become more polarized. So can America move beyond the intolerance that so many of our fellow citizens feel toward each other?

Wajahat Ali, the author of Go Back to Where You Came From: And Other Helpful Recommendations on How to Become American, speaks on that very topic, tackling Islamophobia and white supremacy with humor and courage. His talk at Xavier University on Nov. 14 focuses on moving beyond intolerance and polarization.

Wajahat Ali joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss his talk.

