Is Ohio still a swing state? Plus more top stories
While nationwide we may not have seen a red wave, Tuesday was a good night for Republicans in Ohio. Incumbent Republicans for governor, attorney general, secretary of state, auditor and treasurer all won re-election.
Ohio is looking ruby red, so the question is can it still be considered a swing state?
On Cincinnati Edition, we put that question to our political analysts, take a look at the races in Hamilton County and cover more top stories this week.
Guests:
- Anna Staver, Ohio Bureau reporter, USA Today Network
- Dan Sewell, columnist, The Cincinnati Enquirer
- Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU
- Richard Skinner, digital sports reporter and host of "The Skinny" podcast, Local 12
- Bill Rinehart, reporter and All Things Considered host, WVXU
Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.
