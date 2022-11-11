© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

Is Ohio still a swing state? Plus more top stories

Published November 11, 2022 at 4:00 AM EST
friday news review
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

While nationwide we may not have seen a red wave, Tuesday was a good night for Republicans in Ohio. Incumbent Republicans for governor, attorney general, secretary of state, auditor and treasurer all won re-election.

Ohio is looking ruby red, so the question is can it still be considered a swing state?

On Cincinnati Edition, we put that question to our political analysts, take a look at the races in Hamilton County and cover more top stories this week.

Guests:

  • Anna Staver, Ohio Bureau reporter, USA Today Network 
  • Dan Sewell, columnist, The Cincinnati Enquirer
  • Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU
  • Richard Skinner, digital sports reporter and host of "The Skinny" podcast, Local 12
  • Bill Rinehart, reporter and All Things Considered host, WVXU

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition
Stay Connected