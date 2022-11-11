Is Ohio still a swing state? Plus more top stories

While nationwide we may not have seen a red wave, Tuesday was a good night for Republicans in Ohio. Incumbent Republicans for governor, attorney general, secretary of state, auditor and treasurer all won re-election.

Ohio is looking ruby red, so the question is can it still be considered a swing state?

On Cincinnati Edition, we put that question to our political analysts, take a look at the races in Hamilton County and cover more top stories this week.

Guests:



Anna Staver, Ohio Bureau reporter, USA Today Network

Dan Sewell, columnist, The Cincinnati Enquirer

Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

Richard Skinner, digital sports reporter and host of "The Skinny" podcast, Local 12

Bill Rinehart, reporter and All Things Considered host, WVXU

