© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

How to pick a live Christmas tree and other winter gardening questions

Published November 17, 2022 at 4:00 AM EST
christmas-trees-g82a07e278_1920.jpg
Pixabay
/

Thanksgiving is almost here, and the winter holidays aren’t far behind, but there’s still plenty of time to get out in your garden.

Now is when you can “put your garden to bed” for the winter. It’s also a good time to plan early crops for the spring. And as you start to think about your Christmas tree, why not try a live one you can re-plant after the holiday?

On Cincinnati Edition, our gardening experts have advice on that, and they’ll answer your questions.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionGardening
Stay Connected