How to pick a live Christmas tree and other winter gardening questions

Thanksgiving is almost here, and the winter holidays aren’t far behind, but there’s still plenty of time to get out in your garden.

Now is when you can “put your garden to bed” for the winter. It’s also a good time to plan early crops for the spring. And as you start to think about your Christmas tree, why not try a live one you can re-plant after the holiday?

On Cincinnati Edition, our gardening experts have advice on that, and they’ll answer your questions.

Guests:



Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: