Mayor Pureval lays out his vision for Cincinnati, plus more top stories
A year ago Aftab Pureval swept the race for Cincinnati mayor. Now in his first State of the City Address this week, he said, “We have to redesign the city.” From zoning reform to affordable housing initiatives, he put forth his plan Tuesday night and ended with a promise that our best days are yet to come.
On Cincinnati Edition we take a look at the mayor’s early days in office, his plans and more top stories.
Guests:
- Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU
- Michael Kruse, senior staff writer, Politico
- Howard Wilkinson, senior political analyst, WVXU
- Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau
- Stephanie Wolf, arts and culture reporter, Louisville Public Media
- Nick Swartsell, general assignment reporter and Cincinnati Edition assistant producer, WVXU
