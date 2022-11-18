Mayor Pureval lays out his vision for Cincinnati, plus more top stories

A year ago Aftab Pureval swept the race for Cincinnati mayor. Now in his first State of the City Address this week, he said, “We have to redesign the city.” From zoning reform to affordable housing initiatives, he put forth his plan Tuesday night and ended with a promise that our best days are yet to come.

On Cincinnati Edition we take a look at the mayor’s early days in office, his plans and more top stories.

Guests:



Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU



Michael Kruse, senior staff writer, Politico



Howard Wilkinson, senior political analyst, WVXU



Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau



Stephanie Wolf, arts and culture reporter, Louisville Public Media



Nick Swartsell, general assignment reporter and Cincinnati Edition assistant producer, WVXU

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: