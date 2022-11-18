© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

Mayor Pureval lays out his vision for Cincinnati, plus more top stories

Published November 18, 2022 at 4:00 AM EST
friday news review
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

A year ago Aftab Pureval swept the race for Cincinnati mayor. Now in his first State of the City Address this week, he said, “We have to redesign the city.” From zoning reform to affordable housing initiatives, he put forth his plan Tuesday night and ended with a promise that our best days are yet to come.

On Cincinnati Edition we take a look at the mayor’s early days in office, his plans and more top stories.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition
Stay Connected