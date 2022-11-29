Democrats are busy before a divided Congress takes office, and more to discuss with Ken Rudin

A divided Congress is on its way, with winners of the midterms taking office in January. But before the big power shakeup, Democrats have plenty they’d like to accomplish.

We’ll talk about their wish list in this lame duck session, including legislation to codify same sex marriage.

Plus, former President Donald Trump declares he’ll run again in 2024. We’ll discuss how much power he still holds in his party.

And we’ll ask our experts to weigh in on whether President Biden will seek a second term after a better-than-expected midterm for Democrats.

It’s a full hour of national politics with Ken Rudin and your questions on Cincinnati Edition.



Ken Rudin, political journalist, The Political Junkie Podcast



Anne Whitesell, Ph.d., assistant professor, Department of Political Science, associate director, Menard Family Center for Democracy, Miami University



Ryan Salzman, Ph.d., associate professor of political science, Northern Kentucky University



