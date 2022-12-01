The legacy of artist Justin Green gets the spotlight in a Northside art show curated by his family

Prolific artist Justin Green has been called the father of autobiographical comics.

Before the Cincinnati resident died earlier this year, he started thinking about how he’d want his work remembered.

We’ll talk with his family about his legacy. They lovingly put together an expansive art show in Northside to share his trailblazing work in comics and precision as an old-school sign painter.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss "Binky Brown's Funeral Pyre" — Justin Green's retrospective show — are his partner, renowned comic book artist and educator Carol Tyler; and his daughter and Design Collective Gallery co-founder Julia Green.

