© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

The search for Cincinnati's next police chief and councilmember, plus more top stories

Published December 2, 2022 at 4:00 AM EST
friday news review
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

The city of Cincinnati is looking for its next police chief, as well as a councilmember to fill the seat that will be vacated when Greg Landsman leaves for Congress. There are four people vying to be top cop, and 36 people who want to join City Council. This week the community got a chance to pose questions directly to the candidates for police chief.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the latest on the searches, plus more top stories. We're joined by:

  • Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU
  • Laura Hancock, statehouse reporter, Cleveland Plaindealer and Cleveland.com
  • Zack Carreon, reporter, WVXU
  • Richard Skinner, digital sports reporter and host of “The Skinny” podcast, Local 12

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition
Stay Connected