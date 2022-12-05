© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

New 'Cincinnati Neighborhood Guidebook' brings honest community perspectives

Published December 5, 2022 at 4:01 AM EST
Photo by Nick Swartsell / WVXU
Writer Kathy Y. Wilson shared her perspectives on East Walnut Hills in her essay 'East Walnut Hills: The Parade'

Among Greater Cincinnati’s neighborhood are stories of community building and displacement … prosperity and pain. In The Cincinnati Neighborhood Guidebook edited by Cincinnati Edition Assistant Producer Nick Swartsell, 33 writers come together to tell some of those stories.

The book is put out by independently owned publisher Belt Publishing which was founded to promote voices from the Rust Belt.

The Mercantile Library is hosting a book launch on Dec 6 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm with Swartsell joined by several contributors for a panel discussion.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss some of the neighborhoods highlighted in the book.

Guests:

  • Dani McClain, writer and author of We Live for the We: The Political Power of Black Motherhood
  • Briana Rice, writer and WCMU reporter and producer
  • Jocelyn Gibson, writer
  • Anne Trubek, founder and publisher, Belt Publishing

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

