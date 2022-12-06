Are you getting your child a smartphone this holiday? We have advice

Parents have many questions about how much screen time is acceptable for children, especially the youngest ages. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends parents not let children under 2 use media by themselves, and for children ages 2 to 5, limiting time to an hour or less per day.

Now a doctor at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center is out with new research examining screen use among children ages 3 to 5. Dr. John Hutton finds digital media consumption had impacts on development in brain areas responsible for visual processing, empathy, attention, complex memory and early learning skills.

“These findings of differences in brain structure related to higher digital media use are especially important because the brain is growing so rapidly before age 5 and is exquisitely sensitive to experiences,” Hutton says.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the findings and Dr. Hutton’s recommendation to parents.

Plus, are you thinking about getting your child a phone for the first time this holiday? Author Catherine Pearlman has advice for adolescents on navigating the new digital landscape in her new book, First Phone: A Child’s Guide to Digital Responsibility, Safety and Etiquette. We talk to her about what both parents and adolescents need to know.

