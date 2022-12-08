Holiday feasts don't have to mean leftovers in landfills. Local groups discuss ways to reduce food waste

For many of us, this time of year means big holiday feasts with family and friends.

But figuring out exactly how much to make can be tricky, and cooking too much often leads to food waste.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that uneaten and wasted food contains enough calories to feed more than 150 million people each year, far more than the estimated 35 million Americans facing food insecurity.

Several efforts are underway locally to reduce food waste while helping neighbors in need.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about what local organizations are doing to reduce food waste and make sure fewer leftovers end up in landfills.

Guests:



Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

