Access to quality health care can be a struggle for LGBTQ+ patients. A new fund at UC aims to help

A new fellowship at the University of Cincinnati’s College of Medicine aims to help future doctors become experts in transgender and LGBTQ+ medicine.

The new Sawyer Pardo Fellowship Endowment Fund for LGBTQ+ Health will provide funding for expanded training at UC’s College of Medicine.

The program will train one expert fellow physician, and that doctor will in turn train 18 residents. After that fellow has completed their training, the goal is for them to take their skills to an institution or community that doesn’t have strong LGBTQ+ care, according to Dr. Sarah Pickle, a physician with UC Health and an associate professor of Family and Community Medicine at the UC College of Medicine.

Lack of training is a problem nationwide, Pickle noted. She said the 2020 Equity Curriculum Study found only 33% of medical schools have an LGBTQ+ curriculum, and only 13% of medical school students nationally pass competency tests related to LGBTQ+ care.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the new fellowship and what it means for patients and their families.

Guests:



Dr. Sarah Pickle, UC Health physician and UC College of Medicine associate professor of Family and Community Medicine

Sawyer Pardo, University of Roehampton student and UC Health patient

Phoebe Pardo, Clever Crazes for Kids chief operating officer and Sawyer’s mom

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

