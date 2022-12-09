Changes could be coming to who controls public education in Ohio, plus more top stories

Ohio is one step closer to stripping power away from the State Board of Education. We’ll talk about the vote in the state Senate and what it would mean for education policy.

Plus, Ohio lawmakers scrap a controversial provision that involved genital exams for transgender athletes. We’ll discuss what’s being proposed instead, and where the legislation stands.

Then, local sewer rates could go up next year as Hamilton County commissioners consider the Metropolitan Sewer District's budget. We’ll hear the latest on what’s being considered and how you can weigh in.

Guests:



Anna Staver, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau



Sydney Franklin, real estate enterprise reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer



Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

