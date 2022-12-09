© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Changes could be coming to who controls public education in Ohio, plus more top stories

Published December 9, 2022 at 4:00 AM EST
friday news review no host
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

Ohio is one step closer to stripping power away from the State Board of Education. We’ll talk about the vote in the state Senate and what it would mean for education policy.

Plus, Ohio lawmakers scrap a controversial provision that involved genital exams for transgender athletes. We’ll discuss what’s being proposed instead, and where the legislation stands.

Then, local sewer rates could go up next year as Hamilton County commissioners consider the Metropolitan Sewer District's budget. We’ll hear the latest on what’s being considered and how you can weigh in.

Guests:

  • Anna Staver, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau
  • Sydney Franklin, real estate enterprise reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
  • Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

Tags
