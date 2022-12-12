© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

'Cookie Bible' author helps us get in the holiday baking spirit

Published December 12, 2022 at 4:00 AM EST
It’s the holiday season, and for some people that means it’s time to get out the apron and start baking. Cookies are a tradition for many families, from recipes passed down to new twists on old holiday favorites. Along with setting them out at holiday parties, homemade cookies also make a great gift.

Rose Levy Beranbaum has been in the baking business for decades. She’s the author of 13 cookbooks. Her latest is The Cookie Bible with more than 150 recipes. On Cincinnati Edition she shares her tips for holiday cookie baking.

Guests:

  • Rose Levy Beranbaum, author of The Cookie Bible
  • Maryanne Zeleznik, vice president of news, WVXU and avid baker
