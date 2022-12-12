'Right to Repair' advocates want to give you more options to fix what's broken

What happens when your home electronics break? It can be increasingly harder to fix them yourself, as manufacturers may not make the schematics and replacement parts available. But advocates for the Right to Repair movement want to change that with legislation to give consumers more options.

Now Ohio State Sen. Louis Blessing is sponsoring a "Right to Repair" bill that would require manufacturers to give consumers and third-party repair businesses access to service information and parts. Blessing thinks if you own it, you should have the right to fix it.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss the Right to Repair movement, legislation here in Ohio and nationwide.

Guests:



State Senator Louis Blessing, Ohio Senate District 8 (Colerain Township)



Gay Gordon-Byrne, executive director, The Repair Association

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

