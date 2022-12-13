A forum in Evanston will examine the trauma gun violence causes — and how it can be prevented

Evanston is one of Cincinnati's vibrant urban neighborhoods. But like other parts of the city, it has seen a number of tragic incidents involving gun violence in the past few years.

A community forum there this month looks to discuss that trauma as a first step toward healing the emotional wounds shootings leave. The goal? Preventing future shootings and deaths.

Put on by local group Black Women Cultivating Change, the event will feature resources on mental health, violence prevention, gun safety and bereavement, as well as discussion by mental health professionals.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about the forum and the toll of gun violence are Evanston resident and licensed professional clinical counselor Rachel DuBose; therapist at Modern Psychiatry and Wellness Lauren White; and Morgan State University Institute for Urban Research Associate Professor Dr. Jeff Menzise.

The free forum takes place Dec. 17 from 12-3 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2145 Dana Avenue.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

