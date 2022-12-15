Recapping the marathon day of legislating in Ohio, plus more top stories

In the final hours of the lame duck session, Ohio lawmakers rushed to get several bills across the finish line, including one that would change the state’s election laws. What didn’t pass in a marathon day of legislating was a bill to overhaul education.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss the final day of the lame duck session in Ohio, plus more top stories.

Guests:



Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau



Andy Chow, news editor, Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau



Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU



Zack Carreon, reporter, WVXU



Tana Weingartner, senior editor and reporter, WVXU

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: