Cincinnati Edition

Recapping the marathon day of legislating in Ohio, plus more top stories

Published December 15, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

In the final hours of the lame duck session, Ohio lawmakers rushed to get several bills across the finish line, including one that would change the state’s election laws. What didn’t pass in a marathon day of legislating was a bill to overhaul education.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss the final day of the lame duck session in Ohio, plus more top stories.

Guests:

  • Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau
  • Andy Chow, news editor, Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau
  • Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU
  • Zack Carreon, reporter, WVXU
  • Tana Weingartner, senior editor and reporter, WVXU

