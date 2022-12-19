Celebrating Hanukkah against a backdrop of antisemitism
Hanukkah began at sundown Sunday and ends Dec. 26.
But this year’s Festival of Lights comes against a backdrop of darkness — rising antisemitism and a steady increase in the number of hateful acts directed at Jewish people over the past five years.
The Anti-Defamation League reports that antisemitic incidents reached an all-time high in the United States in 2021, with a total of 2,717 incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism reported to the organization.
That’s the highest number on record since the Anti-Defamation League began tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979. It’s an average of more than seven incidents each day and a 34% increase year-over-year.
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss celebrating Hanukkah against this backdrop of antisemitism.
Guests:
- Jewish Community Relations Council Director Rabbi Ari Ballaban
- Regional Director of the American Jewish Committee Cincinnati Regional Office Justin Kirschner
- Jewish Community Relations Council Assistant Director Jeremy Spiegel
