Cincinnati Edition

Celebrating Hanukkah against a backdrop of antisemitism

Published December 19, 2022 at 4:01 AM EST
Hanukkah began at sundown Sunday and ends Dec. 26.

But this year’s Festival of Lights comes against a backdrop of darkness — rising antisemitism and a steady increase in the number of hateful acts directed at Jewish people over the past five years.

The Anti-Defamation League reports that antisemitic incidents reached an all-time high in the United States in 2021, with a total of 2,717 incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism reported to the organization.

That’s the highest number on record since the Anti-Defamation League began tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979. It’s an average of more than seven incidents each day and a 34% increase year-over-year.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss celebrating Hanukkah against this backdrop of antisemitism.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

