Celebrating Hanukkah against a backdrop of antisemitism

Hanukkah began at sundown Sunday and ends Dec. 26.

But this year’s Festival of Lights comes against a backdrop of darkness — rising antisemitism and a steady increase in the number of hateful acts directed at Jewish people over the past five years.

The Anti-Defamation League reports that antisemitic incidents reached an all-time high in the United States in 2021, with a total of 2,717 incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism reported to the organization.

That’s the highest number on record since the Anti-Defamation League began tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979. It’s an average of more than seven incidents each day and a 34% increase year-over-year.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss celebrating Hanukkah against this backdrop of antisemitism.

Jewish Community Relations Council Director Rabbi Ari Ballaban

Regional Director of the American Jewish Committee Cincinnati Regional Office Justin Kirschner

Jewish Community Relations Council Assistant Director Jeremy Spiegel

