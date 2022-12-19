Their son had a life-changing injury. Still, this Loveland couple has much to celebrate this Hanukkah

In the summer of 2013, a boy from Loveland was struck by lightning while he was at a summer camp near Indianapolis.

The lightning stopped his heart and robbed his brain of oxygen. For a time, nobody knew if 12-year-old Ethan Kadish would survive.

By Hanukkah, he left the hospital to return home.

Getting Ethan home felt like a miracle that year to his family and friends, but he ended up back in the hospital just a few days later.

Now Ethan is 22 years old. It’s been more than two years since he’s needed to be hospitalized, and his parents are celebrating their 10th Hanukkah since his devastating injury.

Ethan’s parents, Alexia and Scott Kadish, join Cincinnati Edition to talk about how he’s doing and what this Hanukkah means to their family.

The Kadishes and their friends have a community movie get-together planned for Dec. 25, the eighth night of Hanukkah, in honor of Ethan. Registration is required to attend.

