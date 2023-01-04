Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear shares his priorities for 2023

The new year brings a major educational challenge for Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. The state faces nearly 11,000 vacant teaching jobs.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the teacher shortage with him, along with his other top priorities and the field he faces in seeking re-election this year.

Plus, the Kentucky General Assembly is back. We’ll take a look at the start of the legislative session and how Republican lawmakers plan to use their supermajority to advance the policies they favor. And, we discuss whether Democratic legislators in Frankfort have any leverage when it comes to what they want for their constituents.

Guests:



Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear



Divya Karthikeyan, capitol reporter, Kentucky Public Radio



Ryland Barton, managing editor, Kentucky Public Radio



Ryan Salzman, Ph.d., associate professor of political science, Northern Kentucky University

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

