Tips on planning your personal finances in 2023

The new $1.7 trillion federal spending bill could make it easier for you to save for retirement. New provisions were included in a bipartisan bill, known as Secure 2.0, which was folded into the federal spending package.

It's estimated that a third of Americans do not have access to any private retirement savings.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll take a look at the new provisions and what they mean for retirement savings in 2023 for Americans who can afford to save or have access to workplace retirement plans. We'll also look at what it means for lower- and middle-income workers who sometimes struggle to set aside money for the future.

Plus, we’ll talk about tax changes for the new year and what the IRS tax inflation adjustments will mean for you.

Guests:



Christopher DeSimio, senior vice president and investment officer, Wells Fargo Advisors



Amy Thomas, CPA, Foster and Motley



Michael Neugent, assistant professor in the Department of Finance, director MS Finance Program, University of Cincinnati Lindner College of Business

Investment advice on this program is general in nature. For advice on your financial portfolio reach out to your financial advisor.

Wells Fargo, Foster and Motley and the University of Cincinnati are financial supporters of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

