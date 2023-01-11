AI is getting really good, and some artists and educators don't like that

Artificial intelligence is getting good. Really good. And people are taking notice. Lots of people. Generative AI programs such as DALL-E and ChatGPT are opening up new possibilities for creating images and automatically generating text. In 2022, a piece of art generated by AI won a prize at the Colorado State Fair, and English professors are unnerved by AI’s ability to write a convincing essay.

These advances raise new questions about how AI will be used and the ethical implications. Could AI help spread misinformation? Will it put artists out of work? Is the college essay dead? They are questions not unlike the ones that arise with any major advances in technology, from the printing press to the camera.

On Cincinnati Edition we explore the capability of AI and the ethical implications.

Guests:



Dave Hatter, director of business growth, intrustIT



Will Knight, senior writer, WIRED

