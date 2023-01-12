© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

It's Veganuary: Some tips for going vegetarian or vegan in the new year

Published January 12, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST
Heather Donaldson.jpg
Provided
/
Pasta with vegan cream sauce by Heather Donaldson

The new year can be a time to kick old habits and start fresh with new goals. For some people, this means adopting a healthier diet and even going vegetarian or vegan. Beyond the health benefits, there are ethical reasons people seek to make this lifestyle adjustment.

But despite the plethora of meatless options now available in supermarkets and even fast-food restaurants, it can be hard to go vegetarian. In 2020, the U.S. ate more beef than the rest of the world. So how can you get started on a vegetarian diet for 2023?

On Cincinnati Edition, we examine the reasons people choose to go vegetarian and why it can be so hard to give up meat; plus, we explore some recipes and tips for making it easier, like the two below, courtesy of guest Heather Donaldson.

Vegan Recipes by WVXU News

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editionfoodveganvegetarianrecipes
Stay Connected