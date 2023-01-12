It's Veganuary: Some tips for going vegetarian or vegan in the new year

The new year can be a time to kick old habits and start fresh with new goals. For some people, this means adopting a healthier diet and even going vegetarian or vegan. Beyond the health benefits, there are ethical reasons people seek to make this lifestyle adjustment.

But despite the plethora of meatless options now available in supermarkets and even fast-food restaurants, it can be hard to go vegetarian. In 2020, the U.S. ate more beef than the rest of the world. So how can you get started on a vegetarian diet for 2023?

On Cincinnati Edition, we examine the reasons people choose to go vegetarian and why it can be so hard to give up meat; plus, we explore some recipes and tips for making it easier, like the two below, courtesy of guest Heather Donaldson.

Guests:



Meredith Pangrace, editor of Rust Belt Vegan Kitchen , creative director, Belt Publishing



, creative director, Belt Publishing Heather Donaldson, owner and founder, Mad Cheese



Victor Kumar, Ph.d. assistant professor in the Philosophy Department, Boston University

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: