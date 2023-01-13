© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Ohio law has housing advocates concerned, rifts among the Ohio GOP and more top stories

Published January 13, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST
Jim Nolan
WVXU

Housing advocates worry a new Ohio law could make millions of dollars in rental assistance impossible to distribute. On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll dive into their concerns and hear how it impacts affordable housing projects.

Then, the Hamilton County Republican Party needs a new leader at a time when the party must choose a new prosecutor. We’ll talk about who’s in the running for those roles and what direction the party could take.

Plus, does Ohio have one leader of House Republicans and a different GOP Speaker of the House? We’ll discuss tensions in the Statehouse.

Guests:

  • Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU
  • Zack Carreon, reporter, WVXU
  • Nick Swartsell, assistant producer, WVXU
  • Scott Wartman, regional politics reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
  • Anna Staver, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau
  • Haley BeMiller, political reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

