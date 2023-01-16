New book explores the history of Black studies

For hundreds of years, America’s public education system has left much of African American history out of the curricula. But the establishment of Black studies departments and programs in colleges and universities starting in the late 1960s sought to address the omission of Black people from a variety of educational disciplines.

In his new book, An Introduction to Black Studies, Dr. Eric Jackson makes the case for the continuing need for Black studies in university curricula. On Cincinnati Edition we discuss the founding of such programs and some of the figures behind the movement.

Guest:



Eric Jackson, Ph.d., associate dean in the College of Arts and Sciences, professor of history, Northern Kentucky University

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

